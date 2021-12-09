EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,386 shares of company stock valued at $14,827,073 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

NYSE EPAM opened at $700.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.08 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $634.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

