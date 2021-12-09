EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 309,314 shares.The stock last traded at $699.41 and had previously closed at $700.14.
Several research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.
The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $634.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.89.
In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total value of $3,306,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,386 shares of company stock worth $14,827,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in EPAM Systems by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
