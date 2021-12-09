EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 309,314 shares.The stock last traded at $699.41 and had previously closed at $700.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $634.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.89.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total value of $3,306,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,386 shares of company stock worth $14,827,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in EPAM Systems by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

