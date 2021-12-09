Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

DRI opened at $150.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.70. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.75 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

