Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

EQC stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.14 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.02.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

