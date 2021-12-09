Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.45. Essent Group reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,934,000 after purchasing an additional 824,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,192,000 after purchasing an additional 152,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,297 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,879,000 after purchasing an additional 443,871 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 242,294 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.64. 506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,252. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

