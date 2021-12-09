ETHA Lend (ETHA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $883,103.00

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, ETHA Lend has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. ETHA Lend has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $883,103.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHA Lend coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00220731 BTC.

ETHA Lend Profile

ETHA is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend . The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

ETHA Lend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHA Lend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHA Lend using one of the exchanges listed above.

