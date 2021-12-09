Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 589 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTMC. ADE LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,012,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $857,000.

Shares of BATS PTMC opened at $36.41 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.