Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,001,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 108,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 118,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 395,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

