Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 150,012 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150,012 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 1,518.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,608,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 1,508,790 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 14.9% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Electric by 38.2% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 84,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 23,357 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

General Electric stock opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average of $104.19. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

