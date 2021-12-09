European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.13 Million

Brokerages expect that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will report $45.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $178.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.05 million to $179.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $202.05 million, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $204.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EWCZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $3,466,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of EWCZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. 163,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,483. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

