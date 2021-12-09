Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.17

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.17 and traded as low as $3.14. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 539 shares changing hands.

ETCMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

About Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

