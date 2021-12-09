Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 322.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE RE opened at $273.83 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.63 and a twelve month high of $289.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.91.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.