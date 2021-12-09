Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder Buys 6,903 Shares

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder purchased 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,361.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, C John Wilder purchased 7,168 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $462,551.04.

On Wednesday, December 1st, C John Wilder acquired 7,146 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.05 per share, with a total value of $457,701.30.

On Monday, November 29th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $459,475.80.

On Friday, November 26th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $457,499.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C John Wilder bought 6,929 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.66 per share, with a total value of $454,958.14.

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder bought 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $452,887.10.

On Friday, November 19th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $464,846.85.

On Wednesday, November 17th, C John Wilder bought 7,014 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $460,188.54.

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder acquired 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.32 per share, with a total value of $461,812.40.

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.63 per share, with a total value of $457,903.55.

EVRG opened at $66.92 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evergy by 256.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after buying an additional 2,482,801 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Evergy by 102.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after buying an additional 2,291,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 99.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,330,000 after buying an additional 1,395,934 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 418.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after buying an additional 1,270,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after buying an additional 1,051,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

