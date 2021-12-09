Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $68.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 20,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 213,935 shares of company stock worth $13,684,279. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Evergy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $66.92 on Monday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

