Eversource Energy (ES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on December 31st

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average of $85.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

