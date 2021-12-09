Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Evotec in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec stock opened at €42.00 ($47.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 27.48. Evotec has a 52 week low of €25.82 ($29.01) and a 52 week high of €45.83 ($51.49).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.