Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,687. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $73.41 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.