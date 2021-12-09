Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Chegg by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after acquiring an additional 670,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 27.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 496,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,007,000 after acquiring an additional 71,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,376,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,371,000 after buying an additional 183,601 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $67.96. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.