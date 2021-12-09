Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,783 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,739,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

