Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $61.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

