Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. CIBC increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $109.06 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

