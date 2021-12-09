Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 4,037 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 65.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,376,000 after acquiring an additional 224,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,760,000 after purchasing an additional 73,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.