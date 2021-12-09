Exeedme Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001278 BTC on exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $39.34 million and $1.84 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.26 or 0.08567149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00059754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00079040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,722.23 or 0.99808954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

