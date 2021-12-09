Express (NYSE:EXPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

EXPR stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $246.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.73. Express has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Express will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Express by 34.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Express by 236.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 227,985 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Express by 99.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

