Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 9,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 56,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 133,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $264.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.