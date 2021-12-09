Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by United Maritime Capital LLC

United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 3.9% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $333.86. 304,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,895,488. The company has a market capitalization of $928.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.19. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total transaction of $28,718,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

