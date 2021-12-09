FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.61% of FactSet Research Systems worth $91,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS traded down $8.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $465.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,069. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $475.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

