Family Firm Inc. Has $289,000 Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Xilinx by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx stock opened at $224.75 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.16.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

