Family Firm Inc. Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,821,728,000 after purchasing an additional 350,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,959,000 after purchasing an additional 312,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,322,000 after purchasing an additional 217,017 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,595,000 after purchasing an additional 693,328 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

