Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 105,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Fanhua alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $605.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fanhua by 1,209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fanhua by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fanhua by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.