FansTime (FTI) Price Down 39.6% Over Last Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $408,085.29 and $99,028.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00043208 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00222497 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.