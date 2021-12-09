Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 4,645 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 650.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.71.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $108.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average of $129.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.