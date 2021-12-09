Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 346.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

CLX opened at $167.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.50. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

