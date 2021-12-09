Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 91,144 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,554,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 36.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the software company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Adobe by 14.0% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the software company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $653.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $636.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.19. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

