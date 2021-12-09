Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

TSLA stock opened at $1,068.96 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 345.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,003.90 and its 200-day moving average is $793.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,839,796 shares of company stock worth $3,094,070,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.