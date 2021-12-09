Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,559,000 after buying an additional 70,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after buying an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,844,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $305.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.