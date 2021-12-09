Ferguson (LON:FERG) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a £100.80 ($133.67) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

FERG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £100 ($132.61) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £107 ($141.89) to £108 ($143.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £118 ($156.48) to £126.40 ($167.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £114.84 ($152.28).

Get Ferguson alerts:

LON:FERG opened at £123.60 ($163.90) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of £125.15 ($165.96). The stock has a market cap of £27.31 billion and a PE ratio of 24.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £111.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is £104.38.

In other news, insider Brian May bought 750 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £103.80 ($137.65) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($103,235.65).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.