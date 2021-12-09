Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target Raised to £147 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £133 ($176.37) to £147 ($194.93) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FERG. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ferguson from £126.40 ($167.62) to £132.60 ($175.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a £100 ($132.61) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a £100.80 ($133.67) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ferguson from £115 ($152.50) to £130 ($172.39) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £114.84 ($152.28).

Get Ferguson alerts:

LON FERG opened at £123.80 ($164.17) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is £104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of £125.15 ($165.96).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Brian May acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £103.80 ($137.65) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($103,235.65).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.