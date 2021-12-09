Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises about 1.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $34,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

NYSE:MSI opened at $253.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.16 and a 1-year high of $262.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

