Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $18.91 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AMETEK worth $18,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AMETEK by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after buying an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,754 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AMETEK by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,271,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,808,000 after purchasing an additional 67,569 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $141.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.64 and a 200 day moving average of $134.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

