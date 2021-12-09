Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $23.27 Million Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $23,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 288,714 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 104,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

DAN stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.40. Dana Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Dana’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

