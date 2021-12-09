Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,254 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.1% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 98,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

MRK opened at $73.21 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $184.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 91.87%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

