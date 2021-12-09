Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 569 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $84.23 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $87.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.