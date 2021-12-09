Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 75,626 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75,626 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.06. The company has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

