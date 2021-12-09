FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Major Shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Sells 1,354 Shares

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 2,345 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $58,625.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 621 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $15,636.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FGF opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FG Financial Group by 181.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FG Financial Group by 62.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FG Financial Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.