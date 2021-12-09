Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS opened at $89.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.17. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42.

