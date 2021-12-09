Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $63.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

