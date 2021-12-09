Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $108.33 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 292.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 23.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

