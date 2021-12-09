Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 139 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Landstar System by 126.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $171.92 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.51 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

