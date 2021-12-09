Fifth Third Bancorp Has $80,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,194,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,784,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,933,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,088,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $366.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.96. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.88 and a 52-week high of $371.26.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.